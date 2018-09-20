Chief nurse in apology to family of pensioner who drank Flash

The chief nurse at the NHS trust responsible for the hospital where a pensioner died after drinking Flash has apologised to her family and vowed the same mistake cannot happen again. Joan Blaber died six days after drinking the cleaning fluid at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton last year. Nicola Ranger, chief nurse at Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I would like to say how sorry I am to the Blaber family, this has been devastating for them a year ago and also very difficult for them to have to sit through the coroner’s inquest.

Head nurse Nicola Ranger has apologised to the family of Joan Blaber Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

“After the incident, our clinical staff gave exemplary care to try and do their best for Mrs Blaber and also after the incident we took immediate action to remove all green jugs. “We have done a lot of work with our systems, processes and training since then, so I am confident that an incident like that won’t happen again.” The inquest heard Flash had been left in an unlocked cupboard, and Ms Ranger said: “We have put in new cupboards, we have put in a new swipe access so we can see both who goes in and out of cupboards and that the doors are then secure. “We have bought lockable cleaning trolleys and one of the most important things is we have improved and increased training for staff and there is greater vigilance.” Ms Ranger defended the use of Flash, which the inquest heard was not an essential product for a hospital. She said: “We did immediately remove Flash after the incident and we took very careful steps before we reintroduced it.

The pensioner died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton last year Credit: PA