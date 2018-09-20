Child cancer treatments delayed by hospital bacteria outbreak

A government investigation should be held into a bacteria outbreak at a children’s hopsital after it caused treatment delays for child cancer patients, Scottish Labour has said.

The party’s health spokesman Anas Sarwar said the daughter of one of his constituents had her chemotherapy delayed three separate times due to the bacteraemia outbreak at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, he said: “She asked me to ask directly how many cases of chemotherapy have been delayed due to bacterial and safety concerns affecting the hospital?

“Can the First Minister please address this directly but also ask the Cabinet Secretary to instigate an urgent investigation of hospital to give full answers and full transparency in the interests of those patients, their families and the wider community and to guarantee that we can minimise the risk of this ever happening again.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not concede to calls for the Health Secretary Jeane Freeman to launch an investigation but said she would ask her to look into the case raised.