Corbyn ‘not ruling out’ consent for independence referendum if PM

Mr Corbyn made the comments in an interview with BBC Scotland ahead of his party’s conference, which gets under way in Liverpool this weekend.

The Labour leader said he would decide on the issue “at the time”, but insisted that another vote on independence is not a good idea.

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is “not ruling out” giving consent for a second referendum on Scottish independence if he were to become prime minister.

Scottish Conservatives have described the remarks as a “gaffe”, while the Liberal Democrats branded Mr Corbyn’s stance “extraordinary”.

The SNP said it would be a “democratic outrage” for any prime minister to block giving Scots a choice over their future.

The independence referendum in September 2014 was held after the Scottish and UK governments signed the Edinburgh Agreement, allowing the vote to take place and committing both sides to respect the result.

Asked what he would do if First Minister Nicola Sturgeon were to seek the power to hold a second vote on independence, Mr Corbyn told the broadcaster: “We would obviously decide at the time.”

He said a Labour government would invest in Scotland through a £20 billion transformation fund and a £3 billion increase in revenue spending and predicted that a Labour government in Westminster would be an “ally” to Scotland.

Pressed on whether he was ruling out giving the Scottish Government consent for the holding of a referendum, he told the BBC: “I’m not ruling out – I’m just pointing out the reality of it.

“We don’t want another referendum, we don’t think another referendum is a good idea, and we’ll be very clear on why we don’t think it’s a good idea.

“We think what’s more important is dealing with child poverty, housing problems and lack of investment in Scotland – 200,000 more children going into poverty has to be dealt with. A referendum will not solve that.”

Responding to Mr Corbyn’s latest comments, Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins said: “Every time Jeremy Corbyn talks about Scotland he gives yet another concession to the SNP.

“It’s more proof that Labour are utterly weak when it comes to Scotland’s place in the UK.

“Jeremy Corbyn does not care about Scotland, and has no interest in standing up to the nationalists, as this latest gaffe proves.”