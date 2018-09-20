Cutting speed limit in towns ‘could save almost £40m and reduce casualties’

Cutting the speed limit to 20mph in Scotland’s towns and cities could result in up to 755 fewer injuries a year – with savings of up to almost £40 million possible, according to new research.

A study by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health (GCPH) found road casualties could fall by between 531 and 755 incidents a year – saving between one and five lives – if the limit in built-up areas dropped from 30mph to 20mph.

Significant reductions in road traffic casualties and accidents are “potentially possible”, according to the report.

These could result in savings of between £7.8 million and £39.9 million, based on a formaula which factors in the cost of ambulances and medical treatment, loss of earnings and the “human cost of casualties”.

Road casualties totalled more than 54,000 between 2013 and 2017, the report added, with police figures showing an average of 10,814 a year over the period.

Just over half (52%) of these took place on 30mph roads, with 40 people killed, 732 seriously injured and 4,833 people slightly injured over the five years.