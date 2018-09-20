Damaging air pollution makes it essential more people cycle in London – mayor

The “damaging effects of air pollution” mean it is “essential” that more people are encouraged to walk and cycle, London mayor Sadiq Khan has said. He called for the proportion of journeys made by private vehicles to be reduced as he took to a bike to open an extension to a cycle superhighway which has doubled in length. The north-south route, which features segregated lanes and quiet back streets, now stretches for three miles, connecting Elephant and Castle with King’s Cross via transport hubs such as Blackfriars and Farringdon stations.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, centre, and the city’s cycling commissioner Will Norman, right, open the new extension Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

One of London’s most dangerous junctions – where West Smithfield, Snow Hill and Farringdon Street converge – is among the intersections on the route to be given a safety boost as part of the project. Expanding London’s cycling network is a key part of Mr Khan’s ambition to tackle London’s toxic air and eliminate deaths and serious injuries from the city’s roads. His vision is for the proportion of journeys made in the capital by walking, cycling or public transport to increase from 64% now to 80% by 2041.

Mr Khan said: “I’m delighted to be formally opening the extended Cycle Superhighway 6 – a high-quality route that enables people to cycle safely all the way from King’s Cross to Elephant and Castle, connecting key cycle routes through the heart of central London. “On top of new segregated cycle track, eight junctions have also been transformed to reduce road danger for pedestrians and ensure all road users benefit from the new scheme.

Mr Khan, second from the left, prepares to cycle along the new extension Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA