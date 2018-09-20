Dippy is a hit in Birmingham as nationwide tour continues

Dippy the dinosaur has helped boost visitor numbers at his latest stop on a nationwide tour, the Natural History Museum has said. His sojourn at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery (BMAG) attracted an extra 140,000 visitors to the city centre specially to see the exhibition, and who spent an estimated £4.2 million, according to research for the gallery. Dippy the Diplodocus, a 26-metre-long dinosaur skeleton cast, was famously on display in Hintze Hall of the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London from 1979 until January 2017.

Dippy was given a farewell party after his successful stay in Birmingham Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA

He has been replaced in the hall by a blue whale skeleton, named Hope, from a whale that became stranded in 1891 in Wexford Harbour, Ireland. Dippy is now on a two-year tour of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and five regions across England, with the aim of connecting people with nature and inspiring a new generation of scientists, naturalists and environmentalists. The popularity of the exhibition in Birmingham saw the BMAG attract more than double the amount of visitors than during the same period last year.

Dippy on Tour tripled annual visitor numbers at Dorset County Museum in Dorchester in just three months Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA

And with 244,548 people coming to see Dippy from May 26 to September 9, it is the most successful temporary exhibition the gallery has ever had, it said. The success in Birmingham follows a trip to Dorset County Museum, where Dippy’s presence tripled the annual visitor numbers for the venue in under three months. The next stop on the tour is Ulster Museum in Belfast, where he will be from September 28 to January 6.

Dippy the Diplodocus used to greet visitors to the Natural History Museum in London Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum/PA