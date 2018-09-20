Donald Tusk warns Theresa May's Chequers deal 'will not work' as Brexit deadline looms

European council president Donald Tusk has destabilised Theresa May's Brexit plan after saying on Thursday it "will not work". Mr Tusk's damning statement in Salzburg comes as European leaders have ramped up the pressure on the Prime Minister, despite her insistence her Chequers deal is the only route to an agreement. May's plan involves keeping parts of the single market after Britain leaves the European Union but she has been told it cannot be cherry-picked. Mr Tusk said of the so-called Chequers proposals: "the suggested framework for economic cooperation will not work, not least because it risks undermining the single market." He also set an alarming deadline for the Prime Minister saying, "The moment of truth for Brexit negotiations will be the October European Council. In October, we expect maximum progress and results in the Brexit talks."

ITV News Europe Editor James Mates tweeted:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Tusk's statement came minutes before Mrs May reiterated her Brexit plan is the "only serious and credible" proposal on the table. In defence of her Chequers deal Mrs May told reporters: "I'm negotiating and I'm negotiating hard in the interest of the British people, and negotiating to deliver on what the British people voted for in the referendum. "I am also clear that if we're going to deal with the commitments we've made in relation to Northern Ireland, we do need to ensure that there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland." "We both agree there can be no withdrawal agreement without a legally-operative backstop. But that backstop cannot divide the United Kingdom into two customs territories, and we will be bringing forward our own proposals shortly. "On the economic partnership, there is no solution that will resolve the Northern Ireland border which is not based on the frictionless movement of goods. "Our White Paper remains the only serious and credible proposition on the table for achieving that objective."

Mrs May also rejected calls from some EU leaders for the Government to call a second referendum. "There will be no second referendum. There has been a vote of the people, it took place in June 2016 and people voted to leave the European Union," she said. "Of course, you have heard those voices from Europe that talk about a second referendum. "Actually, I think others have started to recognise rather more this is going to happen. We are going to leave the European Union." Questions of a second referendum will be a further source of frustration for the Prime Minister after dismissing the idea on Wednesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.