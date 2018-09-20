Drunk burglar used giraffe sculpture to smash his way into shop

Worcester Magistrates’ Court was told how the 20-year-old had no memory of what happened at around midnight and ended up “waking up in the shop under a clothes rail wondering why he was there”.

Edward Galbraith fell asleep at the crime scene after drinking Lambrini and John Smith’s beer with friends before breaking into the shop at around 2am on September 3.

A drunk burglar has been given a community order after using a giraffe sculpture as a battering ram to smash his way into a shop.

The prosecution said the giraffe was one of many which had been used to decorate Worcester city centre, and was due to be auctioned off in October to raise money for St Richard’s Hospice.

Galbraith had put £452 worth of garments in his bag before falling asleep in the Two Seasons Clothing Store on Chapel Walk, Worcester.

He had also damaged the hands and feet of the giraffe, worth around £600, after using the ornament to smash a window to break into the shop.

Galbraith, of Cromer Road, Worcester, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage on Thursday.

He was ordered to pay a total of £1,860 in compensation and costs as well as complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Outlining the facts of the case, prosecutor Kerry Lovegrove said: “On Monday September 3 at 2am, officers were in Worcester for another matter but noticed a shop window was smashed and an alarm was going off.

“They initially saw nobody, but security saw something moving in the shop. They saw a male climbing out of the back window and he was arrested.

“They noticed a giraffe standing outside next to the shop – it was leant up against the door. There was damage to its head and feet. The giraffe had been used to smash the window.”

Ms Lovegrove added: “In terms of the giraffe – that is obviously going to have to be repaired. It will need to be taken to a fibreglass specialist to be repaired.”

Joanne Outhwaite, defending, said: “He described being incredibly intoxicated. He doesn’t put that forward to justify his behaviour.

“His memory of the incident is somewhat vague at best.

“He recalls waking up in the shop under a clothes rail and wondering why he was there.”

Ms Outhwaite added: “He didn’t even realise that he had placed some of the clothes in his bag.”

The court heard Galbraith had written to both St Richard’s Hospice and the Two Seasons Clothing store to express remorse for his actions.

Chairman of the bench Roger Warrington told Galbraith: “You have collected up a fair amount of damage there and you will have to pay for all of it.”