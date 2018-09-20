Duchess of Sussex set to show off culinary skills

The Duchess of Sussex will show off her culinary skills when she welcomes the women behind the cookbook she has championed to Kensington Palace.

Meghan, who will be joined by Harry, will be reunited with the Grenfell community group who provided the dishes for Together – a fundraising publication aimed at supporting the local kitchen where the cooks meet.

The idea for the book came from the duchess after she was told, during her first private trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, the facilities were only open two days a week because of a lack of funds.