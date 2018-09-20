Ian Paisley holds on to seat after narrowly surviving recall petition

Ian Paisley has held on to his Westminster seat after Parliament’s first ever recall petition fell just short of the threshold required to force a by-election. Mr Paisley would have been ousted as an MP if 10% of the electorate in his North Antrim constituency – 7,543 voters – signed the petition. In the event 7,099 people signed it (9.4%). The petition device, created following the Westminster expenses scandal, was initiated after Mr Paisley was banned from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days for failing to declare two 2013 family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government. A parliamentary watchdog found in August that a year after the luxury holidays, Mr Paisley lobbied then prime minister David Cameron not to support a UN probe into alleged Sri Lankan human rights abuses. The long-standing Democratic Unionist, whose late father the Reverend Ian Paisley founded the party, is currently suspended from the DUP pending its own internal investigation into his conduct.

Three centres were opened in North Antrim for the last six weeks to give voters the opportunity to sign the petition. Constituents were also able to put their name to the petition via post. Northern Ireland’s Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVea announced the outcome in Belfast around 1.25am on Thursday morning after a count that commenced at midnight. “The petition has not been successful,” she said. Ms McVea communicated the outcome to Speaker John Bercow’s office in London before making the announcement. Mr Paisley, who was not there in person, was informed by text message. Afterwards Ms McVea rejected criticism that has been levelled at her by Sinn Fein for only opening three centres where people could sign the petition, when the maximum permitted was 10. She said there had been “unprecedented” access afforded, with the longest ever electoral period in the region and voters able to access postal ballots on demand. “There has never been access to an electoral event like that before,” said told the Press Association.

“And the three designated places were the three hubs within the North Antrim constituency. Legislation allows for one up to a maximum in any constituency of ten across the UK and we decided on three.” Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann said it was clear there was no public appetite for a by-election. “I respect that outcome,” he said. “However I would caution Ian Paisley not to see this as some sort of victory or endorsement of his actions in acting as a paid advocate for a foreign government and bringing North Antrim and the House of Commons into disrepute. “Rather I would urge him to use the time that he has been suspended from Parliament and the DUP, to reflect on the severity of what he has done and the embarrassment he has brought on Northern Ireland. He should demonstrate some humility.”

