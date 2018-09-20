Farage: EU gangsters and bullyboys will never be satisfied

EU “gangsters and bullyboys” will never be satisfied, Nigel Farage has said – urging Theresa May to pursue a “simple free trade deal”. His Leave Means Leave battle bus took a tour of central London to drive home his message that only a hard Brexit will satisfy his followers. Mr Farage was gleeful about the Prime Minister’s failure to win EU backing for her softer Chequers deal in Salzburg, and said nothing would ever be good enough for the “bully boys in Brussels”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Speaking just after the summit finished, he said: “I’m afraid Mrs May is in a real pickle. “It doesn’t matter what concessions you make to these gangsters, they will always come back for more. “Maybe this is a big opportunity to chuck Chequers and go back to them with a very simple trade deal, and say ‘you have got two months to sign up to this’.” He added he believed pressure from German industry meant “it’s something they would bite our arm off for”.

Nigel Farage, the vice-chairman of Leave Means Leave Credit: Victoria Jones/PA