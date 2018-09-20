Financial adviser could face jail over £2m claimed by ex-wife

A specialist financial adviser whose ex-wife says she is owed more than £2 million is waiting to hear whether a High Court judge will send him to jail. Sarah Rogan has asked a judge to impose a prison sentence on Grant Rogan, founder of the Blenheim Capital Group, for breaching an agreement made following the breakdown of their 10-year marriage. Ms Rogan, 44, who lives near Oxford, says Mr Rogan is “wilfully” refusing to pay alimony he owes. Mr Rogan, 63, who has remarried and also lives near Oxford, claims he cannot afford to pay. He said jailing him will stymie his hopes of doing deals and making money. Mr Justice Holman began overseeing a public trial in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Thursday and he is expected to deliver a ruling on Friday.

Sarah Rogan pictured outside the High Court during the previous hearing in July Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

Lawyers told the judge Mr Rogan had agreed to pay Ms Rogan, who was his second wife, £5 million in instalments four years ago after their decade-long marriage ended. Mr Rogan had also agreed to hand over £8,000 a month alimony pending the full payment of the £5 million. A judge had approved the agreement. Ms Rogan says she is owed more than £2 million in total, which includes £60,000 in alimony. Ms Rogan argues her ex-husband can afford to pay the alimony but has “wilfully neglected or refused” to do so. One of Ms Rogan’s complaints is that Mr Rogan, who married his third wife in March, spent more than £70,000 on two wedding celebrations while owing her money. She said he spent around £24,000 on his English wedding and £48,000 on a follow-up celebration in Morocco. Ms Rogan says he also spent £9,000 on a gardener. Barrister James Ewins QC, who leads Ms Rogan’s legal team, outlined wedding celebration spending to Mr Justice Holman at a preliminary hearing in July.

Grant Rogan, pictured in July, said if he is jailed ‘it all ends’ Credit: Nick Ansell/PA