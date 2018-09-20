Fracking campaigners not ‘extremists’ – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said fracking protesters should not be considered “domestic extremists” after police labelling them as such was raised at First Minister’s Questions.

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie referred to news reports the campaigners against fracking were among those Police Scotland termed “domestic extremists”.

He said: “We’ve known for years that environmental campaigners, along with peace activists and others, have, in the past, been spied on or infiltrated by police forces in the UK, including in Scotland, but this statement of current practice is shocking.

“Anti-fracking who exercised their democratic right to protest are heroes, yet Police Scotland labelling them as domestic extremists.”