Fresh strikes called in bitter rows over train guards

The union accused SWR of refusing to engage in serious talks.

South Western Railway said it was “disappointed” by the decision.

The union has also called strikes on Arriva Rail North (Northern) on October 6, 13 and 20.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at South Western Railway (SWR) will walk out on October 5 and 6, causing more disruption to passengers on routes including to and from London Waterloo.

Workers at two rail companies are to stage fresh strikes in the long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains.

Northern was accused of failing to give assurances on the guarantee of guards on its services.

Talks between the RMT and Northern ended without agreement on Wednesday.

RMT members at SWR recently renewed their support for industrial action in a ballot.

Union general secretary Mick Cash said: “The company has continued to fail to provide any offer that comes close to resolving this dispute and their latest attempts at delaying talks has not gone unnoticed.

“Before the result of the re-ballot, I sent a letter to the company asking them to make the necessary arrangements for a meeting to take place.

“I never received a response from the company and they have made no attempt at trying to resolve this dispute since.

“It would appear that once again the company were riding their luck in the desperate hope that we would not be successful in another re-ballot.

“However, our members have stood rock solid and it’s down to the company to get out the bunker and get serious talks under way.

“There’s a simple solution to ‎this dispute and it means SWR stop playing with words and negotiate the guard guarantee that reflects the best safety practice elsewhere in the industry.

“That is the package we have successfully negotiated in both Wales and Scotland and on a number of English franchises.

“It defies belief that we are being denied the same positive outcome on the South Western Railway routes.”

Mr Cash said the Northern dispute would have been “entirely preventable” if the company had listened to the union’s deep-seated safety concerns.

“In spite of the collapse of this week’s talks, RMT will not be deterred in its efforts and will continue to campaign both industrially and politically to ensure passengers using Arriva Rail North Train Services are afforded the respect they deserve and are provided with a continued and guaranteed safe, secure and accessible railway.”

A South Western Railway spokesman said: “We are our extremely disappointed that yet again the RMT has decided to disrupt the lives of customers and employees rather than participate in constructive talks to help resolve this matter for their members.

“Contrary to the RMT’s claims of ‘rock-solid support’ for a mandate to strike, the fact is that when factoring in non-RMT members and those RMT members who did not vote, only around half of our total number of guards voted for strike action.

“We have offered a framework for talks which would guarantee the rostering of a second person with safety critical competencies on all our trains, and our plans mean more guards, not fewer.

“We urge the RMT to call off these unnecessary strikes which are hindering, not helping, progress on this issue.”