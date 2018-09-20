Girl critically ill after second shark attack hits Australian island

A girl has been attacked by a shark off the same Great Barrier Reef island in Australia where a woman was mauled a day earlier.

The 12-year-old was rescued by helicopter from Cid Harbour on Whitsunday Islands off the Queensland state coast after being bitten on the upper leg.

The girl, who was on holiday with her father and sister, is in a critical condition and will undergo surgery.

She had lost a significant amount of blood after she was mauled on the thigh, said Queensland ambulance operations manager Tracey Eastwick.

Ms Eastwick said: “It is horrific … for us as a community of paramedics it is quite confronting to have two similar incidents in the space of less than 24 hours.”