Grenfell fire commander feared residents would die if evacuated

The second fire commander in charge at Grenfell Tower has defended his decision not to evacuate the burning block, believing residents would die trying to escape. Andrew Walton, a station manager from Kingston with 29 years of experience, took over from watch manager Michael Dowden as incident commander on June 14 last year. He did not spend long in the role – replaced shortly afterwards by deputy assistant commissioner Andrew O’Loughlin – but he carried out a full assessment of the situation shortly before 2am.

The Grenfell Tower inquiry heard on Thursday that the officer decided not to ditch the standard stay-put advice to residents, which remained in place for almost two hours. Fire commanders have faced criticism for the delay in evacuating the building amid fears it could have cost lives. Mr Walton said the policy was not devised by London Fire Brigade and was based on the building’s structure, meaning it was not designed to facilitate evacuations. He had been told by Mr Dowden upon arrival that everyone at the block might be at risk, the inquiry heard. Asked by lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC if this revelation made him consider evacuation, he told the hearing: “In my head, if they are exposed in that way, an evacuation is not possible. “For them to be trapped, an escape is not possible. “They would die if they came out of their flats – we had to rescue them.” Stay-put advice is believed to only be effective when the fire remains within its flat of origin – a design feature known as compartmentation. Mr Walton suggested rescue was a more plausible option than evacuation when compartmentation failed. In the hour before he arrived, the inferno had engulfed one side of the building, while 999 calls were pouring in from residents requiring fire survival guidance (FSG).

Flames consumed the entire tower block Credit: PA