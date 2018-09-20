Huge Game of Thrones embroidery goes on show in Glasgow

A huge Game of Thrones embroidery commissioned by the producers of the series has gone on display at a university in Glasgow.

The tapestry, measuring five metres long and four metres tall, took more than 5,000 hours to produce and involved 140 volunteers.

The piece was produced by The Embroiderers’ Guild after HBO Home Entertainment TV Network, the company which produces Game of Thrones, contacted them and asked for a special artwork to form the backdrop to the DVD release of the show’s fifth series.

They stitched a tapestry featuring an intense battle scene – the massacre of Hardhome – and featuring a White Walker, one of the show’s central antagonists.

The embroidery goes on display at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU)’s Saltire Centre from September 20 and will remain on show to students, staff and members of the public until it is put up for auction in February 2019.