I was married to evil, admits widow of Westminster attacker

Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood’s widow wept as she apologised to his victims, telling an inquest into their deaths: “I can’t believe I was married to someone that evil.”

Rohey Hydara said she was sorry she had not been “more vigilant” before the 52-year-old killed four pedestrians and a policeman in a car and knife rampage.

In one bizarre monologue played in court, Masood’s raised voice is heard to say: “I never hear you say there’s any good in Isis, I never hear you say at least they’re fighting against the Shia, they’re doing some good.

“All you say is they’re bad, they’re evil and they’re wicked, there’s no good in them.

He was shot dead by police after stabbing Pc Keith Palmer, 48, to death and ploughing into Kurt Cochran, 54, Leslie Rhodes, 75, Aysha Frade, 44, and Andreea Cristea, 31, on Westminster Bridge in a rented 4×4.

His widow was refused anonymity by a coroner at the inquest, but was allowed to give evidence in the Old Bailey’s Court One out of sight of the public and media.

Ms Hydara insisted she had no idea what Masood was planning, describing it as an act of “evil”.