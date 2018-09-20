Ian Paisley: Counting begins in North Antrim recall petition

Counting has begun in Westminster’s first ever recall petition as Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley waits to find out whether his constituents have chosen to unseat him.

The petition device, created following the Westminster expenses scandal, was triggered after Mr Paisley was banned from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days for failing to declare two 2013 family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

A parliamentary watchdog found in August that a year after the luxury holidays, Mr Paisley lobbied then prime minister David Cameron not to support a UN probe into alleged Sri Lankan human rights abuses.

If 10% of his North Antrim electorate sign the recall petition, 7,543 voters, Mr Paisley will automatically lose his seat and a by-election will be called.

He would be able to contest the subsequent poll.

Three venues were opened in North Antrim to enable people to sign the petition.