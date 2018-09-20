Ian Paisley readmitted to the DUP following investigation into his conduct

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, who narrowly survived the first ever Westminster recall petition, has been readmitted to the Democratic Unionist Party .

Mr Paisley was suspended following a critical report by the parliamentary watchdog over lobbying on behalf of Sri Lanka after accepting holidays from its government.

His re-admittance to the party which his father helped to found was announced hours after he survived the bid to oust him.

The petition failed to attract the support of 10% of his constituents – the number required to force a by-election.

Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill criticised the decision by the DUP as a “failure” and an “effective endorsement of his actions”.

The recall petition was initiated after Mr Paisley was suspended as an MP for 30 sitting days by the House of Commons Committee on Standards.

It found that a year after failing to declare the luxury holidays Mr Paisley lobbied prime minister David Cameron not to support a UN probe into alleged Sri Lankan human rights abuses.

On Thursday, the DUP announced that Mr Paisley had been re-admitted on Tuesday but would be barred from holding office within the party for a year.

“The internal processes surrounding these matters have been completed,” a DUP spokesman said.

“On Tuesday 18th September Mr Paisley was readmitted to membership of the party following a suspension of fifty-seven days and upon re-admission he is subject to a number of conditions including a ban on holding office within the party for twelve months.

“The party will be making no further comment on these matters.”

Ms O’Neill has criticised the party’s decision.