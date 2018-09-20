Jet Airways flight forced to land after passengers suffer nose bleeds and ear pain

Dozens of passengers suffered ear pain and nose bleeds due to the loss of cabin pressure on a flight in India.

The Jet Airways flight was forced to return to Mumbai after departing for Jaipur, a tourist destination and the capital of Rajasthan state.

Of the 166 passengers on board, 30 required medical assistance, the airline said.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted an official as saying the malfunctioning occurred during the plane’s ascent.

The airline said the flight’s cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending an investigation.