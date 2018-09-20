Knife-wielding moped robbers steal £25,000 Rolex in ‘horrifying’ attack

Moped robbers snatched a £25,000 Rolex watch from a 64-year-old man’s wrist in a busy street.

The two masked moped riders threatened the man with a large knife and “forcibly removed” his Rolex Daytona watch, injuring his arm, leg and face.

The victim was “shaken by the attack” in north London and taken to hospital before being discharged later that day, the Metropolitan Police said.

The robbery, which happened just before 8pm on Friday, September 7 in St John’s Wood took place on the High Street which was “busy with traffic and pedestrians”, DC James Drummond of Westminster CID said.