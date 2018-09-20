Lord Steel: Theresa May must admit Brexit failure and call second referendum

Theresa May should make a prime ministerial broadcast to admit defeat on Brexit, according to former Liberal leader Lord Steel.

Lord Steel, who was once the UK’s most popular politician, said Mrs May needed to “call the whole thing off” and go back to the people.

He urged the Prime Minister to broadcast how she has “tried her best”, but Brexit has proved “too difficult and damaging” so she will go back to the voters and call a second referendum.

Lord Steel added: “In the words of the popular American song – let’s call the whole thing off.

“The PM should promise to work for reforms in the European institutions and to steer government investment to the underprivileged parts of England who, in desperation, voted out.”

The life peer campaigned in the UK’s first referendum in 1975 to remain in the European Economic Community, now the European Union.