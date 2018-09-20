Massive survey of doctors finds the majority fear for patient safety

Staffing levels in the NHS are “inadequate” for patients to be receiving quality care, a major new poll of doctors suggest. A survey of more than 7,800 clinicians from across the UK found that 91% feel staffing levels in the NHS are inadequate to deliver quality patient care. The poll, conducted by the British Medical Association (BMA), also found that almost four fifths (78%) of medics believe that NHS resources are not good enough which “significantly affects the quality and safety of patient services”.

The poll forms part of the BMA’s latest report which hopes to find solutions to the challenges faced by the NHS. The majority of doctors (93%) said that pressures on the system have a negative impact on their ability to deliver safe patient care. The survey found that most doctors believe that patient services have worsened and around three-quarters of doctors said that national targets and directives are prioritised over the quality of care.

