Meghan joined by mother Doria at Kensington Palace cookbook reception

The Duchess of Sussex has been joined by her mother as she hosted an outdoor reception at Kensington Palace to mark the launch of a cookbook she has championed.

Meghan and Doria Ragland, who were joined by the Duke of Sussex, have not been seen in public together since the royal wedding on May 19 and looked relaxed in each other’s company.

Meghan was reunited with the Grenfell community group who provided the dishes for Together – a fundraising publication aimed at supporting the local kitchen where the cooks meet.

The idea for the book came from the duchess after she was told, during her first private trip to the Hubb Community Kitchen in North Kensington, the facilities were only open two days a week because of a lack of funds.