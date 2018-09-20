More strong winds on the way after Storm Ali wreaks havoc

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to once again batter parts of the British Isles, after two people were killed as the first named storm of the season brought with it gusts of 102mph. A new weather system moving in from the Atlantic has prompted a warning of possible flooding and further travel disruption after storm Ali wreaked havoc as it swept across Britain and Ireland. While Northern Ireland and Scotland bore the brunt of the blustery conditions, the latest weather front is expected to bring downpours and gusts – albeit not as strong – to Wales and much of England on Thursday.

The Met Office has warned of a “chance” of injuries and danger to life as high winds threaten to blow tiles from roofs and fell trees. On Wednesday, a Swiss holidaymaker was killed after the caravan she was in was blown down a rocky incline and smashed to pieces on the beach below in County Galway, while a worker in a forest park in County Armagh died after he was hit by a tree. The woman, named locally as Elvira Ferraii and said to have been aged in her 50s, was reported to have been staying at the remote beauty spot in Clifden ecoBeach Camping and Caravan Park for a number of weeks. The man, aged in his 20s, was working on behalf of public utility Northern Ireland Water in Slieve Gullion Forest Park. A co-worker was injured.

In Cheshire, a woman was seriously injured after a tree fell onto her car, and in the Highlands a man had to be rescued after becoming trapped under a digger in a river in the village of Rogart. Storm Ali, which brought winds of 102.2mph on the Tay Road Bridge in Dundee – according to bridge equipment, cleared the UK on Wednesday night. A yellow weather warning for rain across Wales and the north of England is in place for most of Thursday, while a warning for winds of up to 65mph kicks in from 6pm across much of the rest of England.

