More than 200 people feared dead after ferry sinks in Lake Victoria
It is feared more than 200 people could be dead after a ferry sunk in Tanzania’s Lake Victoria on Thursday.
A regional official says at least 42 people have died with rescue efforts continuing on Friday morning.
John Mongella, the commissioner of Mwanza, says 37 people have been rescued after Thursday's capsizing.
He cannot say how many people were on board until the search and rescue operation is over.
