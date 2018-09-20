Motorcyclist who died in crash with waste disposal vehicle named

A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a waste disposal vehicle has been named.

George Anderson, 49, from Shieldhill sustained serious injuries in the collision in Camelon near Falkirk on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Glasgow Road at around 7.25am.

He was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, but died before he could be taken to hospital.

Sergeant David Ross said: “Once again, our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Anderson’s family and we are conducting a thorough collision investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident.

“We remain keen to hear from any motorists who either witnessed the collision, or who believe they have dash-cam footage that can aid our inquiries.

“Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information should also get in touch.”