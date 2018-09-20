Three people killed in Maryland shooting, law official confirms

Three people have been killed in a shooting in Maryland, a law official has confirmed.

A suspect is in custody in a local hospital and is described as being in a critical condition.

Police say there were multiple fatalities and a number of others were injured.

It is thought the suspected acted alone using a single handgun and authorities believe there is no wider threat to the public.

Police were called just after 9am on Thursday morning to reports of a shooting at the junction of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Harford County.

A law enforcement official later confirmed to the Associated Press that a number of people had died in the incident.

There a heavy police response to the incident at Enterprise Business Park and the status of the suspect is unknown.