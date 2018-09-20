- ITV Report
-
Three people killed in Maryland shooting, law official confirms
Three people have been killed in a shooting in Maryland, a law official has confirmed.
A suspect is in custody in a local hospital and is described as being in a critical condition.
Police say there were multiple fatalities and a number of others were injured.
It is thought the suspected acted alone using a single handgun and authorities believe there is no wider threat to the public.
Police were called just after 9am on Thursday morning to reports of a shooting at the junction of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Harford County.
A law enforcement official later confirmed to the Associated Press that a number of people had died in the incident.
There a heavy police response to the incident at Enterprise Business Park and the status of the suspect is unknown.
The Harford County Sheriff confirmed there were "multiple victims" in the incident.
Harford County sheriff Jeff Gahler said the police did not fire a single shot after arriving at the scene.
Various law enforcement agencies could be seen entering the area as well as numerous ambulances.
The FBI's Baltimore field office tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an "active shooter" situation.
The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.
The incident took place at the Rite Aid Distribution warehouse on the site. A spokeswoman for Rite Aid told Associated Press that the shooting happened in a support facility adjacent to a larger building.