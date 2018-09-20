Nama pressured into selling properties by EU, official says

Mr McDonagh said he used to attend meetings every six months with the Troika – where there would be 40 people in the room including officials from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Officials from the State assets agency, which was set up by the government in 2009 to take over property loans from the country’s banks, were questioned by TDs on Thursday about the agency’s loan sales and housing delivery.

The agency’s chief executive Brendan McDonagh said that the negotiations between the state agency and Troika officials became so “tense” at one point that it led to an official walking out of a meeting.

Nama was pressurised by the EU to sell properties faster during the economic downturn, it has been claimed.

“They’d be shouting across the table at me saying ‘why aren’t you selling more… you’re too slow’,” Mc McDonagh said.

The chief executive recalled a meeting in 2011 where he said the ECB was “particularly vociferous” and it resulted in the ECB official walking out of the meeting.

Mr McDonagh told representatives of the Public Accounts Committee that he held his ground and “resisted” pressure to sell assets.

The Troika left Ireland more than four years ago.

Despite the chief executive saying he resisted pressure to sell the agency was criticised for selling too quickly and not holding onto properties for longer to maximise profits.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke cited examples where Nama had sold properties only for them to be flipped by the purchaser within a short timeframe to make a profit.

A site on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin’s Docklands was sold by Nama for 7.5 million euro and was reportedly flipped sold on by the purchaser a little more than a year later for about 17 million euro.

Mr McDonagh said that when they sold properties it was at the “best price” that Nama could get for the them at the time.

The chief executive added: “Do I wish we had held onto them and we got more money for them? Of course I do.”

TDs heard that Nama was overall “well on course” to achieve what it was set up to do.

The agency has projected a 3.5 billion euro surplus by the time it completes its work as planned.

It aims to have 20,000 Nama related properties brought to the market by 2020.

Overall, Nama has 2.7 billion euro worth of assets left to sell before it wraps up. It is not known for definite when that date will be.

Mr McDonagh said 10,500 properties have been built on Nama related lands so far.

The majority of those homes were private.

Mr McDonagh estimated that less than 10% of those properties comprised social and affordable homes.

Nama chairman Frank Daly said in the past four years, Nama has built roughly 25% of the overall houses constructed across the country – even though it was not set up as a housing agency.

“There are people living in each of those 10,000 houses,” Mr Daly said.