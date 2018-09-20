Nearly 4,000 breast cancer screening invitations missed in 2016, Tories reveal

Almost 4,000 women were identified in 2016 as not having been sent routine invitations for breast screening, an MSP has highlighted.

Conservative MSP Jamie Greene raised the figures, contained in a review published in December that year by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS), as he sought assurances the screening programme’s IT system is “fit for purpose”.

It comes as the Scottish Government revealed last week 1,761 women aged over 70 were being contacted by the NHS after it emerged they were not invited for breast screening appointments, with the length of delay ranging from a few months to three years.

That followed a review carried out after a “significant incident” in England meant an estimated 450,000 women were not invited to final screenings between 2009 and 2018.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she believed the situation in 2016 was a “separate issue”.

The HIS report stated it carried out a review of the Scottish breast screening programme between June and December 2016 after an investigation identified that 3,831 women across Scotland “had not received breast screening invitations in line with standard timescales”.

The women had not attended a breast screening appointment for between three and more than nine years, the report states.

Highlighting the document during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Greene claimed the latest issue with screening appointments was “predictable”.