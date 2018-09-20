Nightclub car attack accused felt humiliated by bouncers, court told

The 21-year-old, dressed in a blue shirt and dark tie, denies attempted murder after the incident at Blake’s nightclub in Gravesend, Kent, on March 17, which left eight people injured.

Mohammed Abdul drank at least 15 glasses of vodka, tequila shots and more than “five to 10 spliffs” of cannabis before he got behind the wheel of his Suzuki Vitara, Maidstone Crown Court heard.

A clubber accused of attempted murder after driving his car into a crowded dance floor said he only wanted to make a “nuisance” of himself after being “humiliated” when thrown out by bouncers.

Summing up, high court judge Timothy Fancourt QC said Abdul, in the eyes of the prosecution, was “fuelled with drink and drugs”.

But Abdul said he was “upset and humiliated”, and only intended to “make a nuisance of himself to get his own back on the door staff”.

He admitted saying he was “going to shut this place down”, but that he never threatened to kill anyone.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors told the court Abdul’s actions were a “determined and indiscriminate effort to cause carnage and death to anyone in his way”.

But in his closing speech, Danny Moore, defending, said: “He has accepted responsibility for this terrible piece of driving.”

He branded elements of the prosecution case “over the top” and “over reaching”, adding: “[Abdul] has not sought to shy away from criminal responsibility for what happened.

“But what he does shy away from is the assertion of the prosecution that he had murder on his mind.”

Simon Taylor, prosecuting, described it as “bordering on miraculous that no one was killed”, and told the jury it did not mean Abdul did not “intend to kill”.

“At no point” did Abdul take “evasive action” to avoid hitting anyone or stop, he added.

Abdul had been in the Queen Street venue for around three hours until he was kicked out at around 11.40pm for being too drunk, jurors heard.