Nineteen-year-old arrested over far-right graffiti

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by counter terrorism police for spraying extreme right-wing graffiti ahead of a peace march. Several far-right messages and Nazi symbols were left on buildings along the planned route of an anti-racism event in Cardiff. Detectives from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit arrested a teenager from Cheltenham on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to incite racial hatred and conspiracy to commit arson. Police say the graffiti and fly-posting suggested links to several known extreme right wing groups.

Far-right graffiti

The vandalism, which included swastikas, the words Nazi Zone and offensive posters, were first spotted by parents during their school run in March this year. Greg Pycroft, from the Grangetown area, was on his way home from dropping his sons at nursery when he noticed the symbols and words on buildings near Grange Gardens, a small park to the west of the city centre. Mr Pycroft said in March: “I live close to the park and have lived in Grangetown for over 10 years and this is the first time I’ve seen this kind of graffiti and vandalism. “The scale and brazenness of it was shocking, but its proximity to the local kids catching their bus to school this morning was the more upsetting, since a large number will be teenagers and they’ll know, or are beginning to understand the hatred behind that symbol. “That was why I wanted it removed before home time this afternoon.”

Far-right graffiti