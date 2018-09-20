OECD downgrades UK growth forecast amid concern over no-deal Brexit

A major international organisation has downgraded its forecasts for UK economic growth over the next two years, amid warnings of the uncertainty created by the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its prediction for UK GDP growth in 2018 from 1.4% in May to 1.3% now, and for 2019 from 1.3% to 1.2%.

And the body’s chief economist said it was “vital” for a Brexit deal to be struck which maintains the closest possible links between the UK and the European Union.

The forecasts in the OECD’s Interim Economic Outlook see Britain lagging significantly behind the eurozone, with single currency area GDP slated to grow by 2% this year and 1.9% in 2019.