Option of extending Brexit talks must be on the table, Sturgeon insists

Extending the timetable for Brexit negotiations must remain on the table if the UK is to “avoid an economic cliff edge”, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

At the same time as Theresa May was insisting that delaying the UK’s March 29 European Union departure date was “not an option”, the Scottish First Minister gave Westminster an “urgent reality check”.

Ms Sturgeon has written to opposition leaders there, arguing that if the UK fails to agree a deal with the EU, the timetable for talks must be extended.

The SNP leader said: “It’s time for everyone in the UK political establishment to wake up to the reality of what now faces us.

“If the choice we face is between no deal and no detail, then an extension to the Article 50 negotiation period must be on the table as the only way to avoid an economic cliff edge, and allow all alternative options to be considered.”

At a dinner with fellow European leaders in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday night, Mrs May continued to argue her Chequers proposals were the only credible route to a deal.