Parliament to introduce compostable cutlery to slash plastic waste

Parliament is set to start using compostable cutlery, coffee cups, drinking straws and a range of other items in a bid to rid the estate of single-use plastics.

New waste bins will be introduced to capture used compostable items, which will then be sent to a specialist waste facility.

Compostable products are just one of several measures announced earlier this year with the aim of eliminating single-use avoidable plastics from the Commons and the Lords by 2019.

The first phase of the plan saw the introduction of reusable coffee cups in June this year, with more than a thousand cups already sold to MPs, peers, visitors, and staff working in Parliament.

From October, Parliament will also stop selling bottled water, immediately removing 120,000 plastic bottles from circulation annually.

Plastic condiment sachets have also been identified as unnecessary and will be replaced with a sustainable alternative.