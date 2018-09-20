Podcast released in bid to catch on-the-run wife 'killer' Peter Chadwick

Police in the US are to release a true crime podcast in a bid to catch a fugitive accused of killing his wife of 21 years.

British-born Peter Chadwick has been on the run since January 2015 after skipping bail over the alleged murder of spouse Quee Choo "QC".

Newport Beach Police in California admit that Chadwick could be "anywhere" in the world, and now hope to build on the success of podcasts such as Serial and S-town.

Six-parter "Countdown To Capture" will detail Chadwick's alleged crime and other information on his background.

Chadwick and QC disappeared in October 2012, with police next hearing from the 54-year-old property millionaire from a phonebox in San Diego.

He claimed that a handyman had killed his wife and forced him to drive to the Mexican border to dump her body.

But Chadwick himself was soon arrested and his wife's body was found a week later in a San Diego refuse bin.