Poundland takes aim at landlords as it moves into 20 Poundworld stores

Poundland has unveiled plans to take over 20 former Poundworld stores, creating 400 jobs.

But the budget retailer issued a stark warning to high street landlords to “change their expectations” to reflect the tougher retail environment.

Poundworld collapsed into administration in June, resulting in the closure of all 335 of its shops by mid-August and the loss of 5,000 jobs.

Poundland on Thursday said it would re-open the doors of at least 20 stores in October under its own banner.

The first phase will see the opening branches in Edinburgh (Cameron Toll), Killingworth (Tyne & Wear), East Kilbride and Ayr.

The chain also reiterated its offer of a guaranteed job interview to any former Poundworld staff member.