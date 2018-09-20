Project aims to set up migrant skills hub

Migrants are to get help matching their skills to secure work in Scotland with the launch of a new project. The pilot led by Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) aims to set up Scotland’s first migrant and refugee skills recognition and accreditation hub. The initiative, backed by the Scottish Government, wants to see incomers to Scotland realise their potential, while reducing skills gap in sectors including construction, engineering, health and social care.

Dr Ima Jackson, senior lecturer and researcher at GCU, said: “Scotland needs this because there is such a real shortage of skilled workers and migrant skills are being wasted. “Employers are not easily able to access the skills people bring because there is no infrastructure where migrants can have their skills and qualifications recognised. “There is nowhere for people to go to say ‘I want to work in Scotland. I have these skills and how can they be transferred?’ A good infrastructure for Scotland is even more crucial as we head towards Brexit.” Partners in the project include the Bridges Programmes, Skills Development Scotland, the Scottish Qualifications Authority, and Glasgow Clyde College.

