Public health budgets cut by 85% of councils – Labour

More than eight out of 10 councils are being forced to reduce their public health budgets this year following £96 million in “devastating” Tory health cuts, the Labour Party has said.

In total, local authorities will have to make £800 million of public health cuts over six years, the party said.

Its analysis of this year’s Revenue Account Budget figures published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government shows public health budgets aimed specifically at children are being cut by a total of £25.9 million year on year.

It found sexual health services will be among the worst hit – reduced by 95 councils and losing £17.6 million in 2017/18 – while substance misuse will be cut by 114 councils and lose £34 million.

Smoking cessation budgets will fall by £3.1 million and obesity budgets by £1 million, its analysis found.

The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) said it had “grave concerns” about Labour’s findings while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said “slashing these vital preventative services will hit the poorest hardest, and exacerbate health inequality well into the future”.

Labour said 130 out of 152 local authorities (85%) plan to reduce their public health budgets in 2018/19, with funding reduced by £96.3 million on last year.