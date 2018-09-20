Pupil injured by flying branch during lunch break in Storm Ali

A primary school pupil was injured after a branch flew off a tree during Storm Ali.

The child was struck while in the playground of Trinity Primary in Edinburgh for lunch break on Wednesday.

A cordon has been put in place around the tree following the injury to the P2 pupil.

The pupil was taken to hospital in Edinburgh and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Other children at the school are now being kept inside during break times, Edinburgh City Council said.