Queen of the World: What is the documentary about and when is it on?

Her Majesty The Queen. Credit: ITV

A new ITV documentary series will offer a brand new look into The Queen and her role as a figure on the global stage. Queen of the World will also show how Her Majesty aims to pass on the monarchy to younger members of the Royal Family as they continue to build the Commonwealth connection. The two-part series was filmed more than a year ago and features exclusive behind-the-scenes moments with The Queen and other members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Anne, and the Countess of Wessex. This landmark series tells the story of how the Commonwealth has been a central focus and passion throughout Her Majesty’s life.

Drawing on cine footage from The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's private film archives and treasures of the Royal Collection, the series will offer a unique perspective on the Queen’s role as Head of the Commonwealth. The first episode sees Her Majesty The Queen recording her Christmas message to the Commonwealth ahead of what will be a momentous year for both the Royal Family and for her 'family of nations'. However, all does not go entirely to plan when bird noises from outside the Palace window interrupt the recording, meaning Her Majesty has to record the entire message again.

The Queen in the promotional video of the Queen of the World ITV series. Credit: ITV

The group is given advice before their first royal introduction – to The Duke of Sussex. It’s a lively encounter as the Queen’s new Commonwealth Youth Ambassador tells them: "You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have - and you’ve only been here two weeks!. Have you bumped into The Queen yet? "If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will. We all do!" The Duchess of Sussex is reunited with her wedding gown and veil for the first time since her wedding day as Royal Collection specialists prepare the dress for a new exhibition.

The Duchess of Sussex is reunited with her wedding gown in the series. Credit: ITV

We hear the Duchess reflect on the great day, on the Commonwealth and on and the symbolic importance of the floral Commonwealth emblems sewn in to her silk veil. With access to private home movies, the programme shows the role which the Royal Yacht Britannia played in the Queen’s early tours of the Commonwealth and how it was not just a floating palace and travelling embassy, but a home from home. HRH The Princess Royal watches footage of her first ever trip on the Royal Yacht with her brother Prince Charles, after six months apart from their parents during the great post-Coronation Commonwealth tour. The programme also follows a special event at Buckingham Palace during London Fashion Week. The Countess of Wessex explains the significance of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange where designers and artisans from each of the 53 Commonwealth countries created new looks.

Prince of Wales marking the 150th anniversary of Canada. Credit: ITV