Rail review ordered after timetable chaos inquiry concludes ‘nobody took charge’

A major review of Britain’s railways has been launched as an investigation into what caused the May timetable disruption found “nobody took charge”.

The Government said the review will be “the most significant since privatisation” and will consider all parts of the sector, including accountability, the franchising system and value for money for passengers and taxpayers.

An investigation by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) regulator into the May timetable change concluded Network Rail, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), Northern, the Department for Transport and the ORR itself all made mistakes.

The inquiry’s interim report warned of a “lack of clarity about roles and responsibilities”.

It added: “The present industry arrangements do not support clarity of decision making: it was unclear who was responsible for what.

“Nobody took charge.”

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has previously insisted: “I don’t run the railways.”

The May 20 timetable change was intended to deliver huge benefits to passengers as a result of major upgrades to the network, but instead saw services crippled in the north and south-east of England.

GTR and Northern cancelled up to 470 and 310 scheduled trains respectively each weekday during the disruption, which lasted several weeks.

The ORR stated: “The impact of this experience has had a significant financial and emotional cost to those passengers affected, directly impacting upon their work and families and in some circumstances their personal safety.”

The regulator’s 183-page report catalogued failures by various organisations which led to this outcome.