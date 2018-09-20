Advertisement

Record-breaking female cyclist Denise Mueller-Korenek has the 'ride of her life' pedaling at 184 mph

Denise Mueller-Korenek, 45, was told of her feat as soon as she crossed the finish line. Photo: Project Speed Denise Mueller-Korenek Project Speed/YouTube

A female cyclist has shattered the world record for cycling land speed after she was recorded pedaling over 183 mph.

Denise Mueller-Korenek became the fastest human on a bike after she reached a speed of 183.932 mph in Utah on September 16.

The 45-year-old mother-of-three was told of her feat once she crossed the finish line.

Speaking to the BBC she said: "It was a crazy wild ride to 183.9 mph, but so worth the sacrifice and years of focus on becoming the fastest human on a bicycle in the world".

She added: "We weren't supposed to go more than 175".

Riding in a custom made bike she was pulled along on a dragster with professional car driver Shea Holbrook-Chorley at the helm.

Protected from the wind by an extension attached to the dragster, Mueller-Korenek rode attached to it until she reached a speed of 100 mph at which point her bike detached and she cycled on her own.

Denise Mueller-Korenek getting ready for the 'ride of her life'. Credit: PA

Describing the experience of driving the record breaking cyclist, Holbrook-Chorley said in a Facebook post it was "the ride of her life and the drive of my life".

Mueller-Korenek broke her own record set in 2016 and the one set by Dutchman Fred Rompelberg back in 1995 when he reached a speed of 167mph.

Asked what the ride felt like immediately after her speed was announced the cyclist responded in a Facebook live video: "that was rough."

