Record-breaking female cyclist Denise Mueller-Korenek has the 'ride of her life' pedaling at 184 mph

A female cyclist has shattered the world record for cycling land speed after she was recorded pedaling over 183 mph. Denise Mueller-Korenek became the fastest human on a bike after she reached a speed of 183.932 mph in Utah on September 16. The 45-year-old mother-of-three was told of her feat once she crossed the finish line.

This is what it looks like to pedal at 184 mph

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Speaking to the BBC she said: "It was a crazy wild ride to 183.9 mph, but so worth the sacrifice and years of focus on becoming the fastest human on a bicycle in the world". She added: "We weren't supposed to go more than 175". Riding in a custom made bike she was pulled along on a dragster with professional car driver Shea Holbrook-Chorley at the helm. Protected from the wind by an extension attached to the dragster, Mueller-Korenek rode attached to it until she reached a speed of 100 mph at which point her bike detached and she cycled on her own.

Denise Mueller-Korenek getting ready for the 'ride of her life'. Credit: PA

Describing the experience of driving the record breaking cyclist, Holbrook-Chorley said in a Facebook post it was "the ride of her life and the drive of my life". Mueller-Korenek broke her own record set in 2016 and the one set by Dutchman Fred Rompelberg back in 1995 when he reached a speed of 167mph. Asked what the ride felt like immediately after her speed was announced the cyclist responded in a Facebook live video: "that was rough."