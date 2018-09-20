Record number of Scots seek help with housing

Charrity leaders warned Scotland is facing a “national housing emergency” after record numbers of people turned to Shelter Scotland in a bid to keep a roof over their head. A total of 21,290 people were helped by the organisations housing advice and support services last year – the highest number ever. Almost half (46%) of those seeking help were aged between 16 and 34, while more than a third (36%) were living in private rented accomodation. The figures were released in Shelter Scotland’s annual impact report for 2017-18 – with almost half (46%) of those coming for help saying there stuggling with housing costs or facing eviction.

Almost half (46%) of those seeking help were struggling with housing costs or facing eviction Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Meanwhile almost a third (32%) of those seeking advice wanted to find a home, with this group including homeless Scots. Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “Last year we had to help more people than ever before, which is why, in our 50th anniversary year, we’re not celebrating. “We thought that by now bad housing and homelessness would be largely a thing of the past, but instead, as this report clearly shows, our services are needed more than ever.” With only 15% of Scots living in private rented accommodation, Mr Brown added the report showed “the disproportionate impact of Scotland’s housing crisis on young people and private renters who are both over-represented in the number of people we helped”.

