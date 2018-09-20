Robbers use forklift truck to steal ATM

Thieves have used a forklift truck to pull a cash machine from the wall of a convenience store.

Three robbers wearing balaclavas left the Co-op store in Annan Road, Gretna badly damaged when they used an industrial Manitou forklift to forcibly remove the ATM from the wall at around 2.45am on Thursday.

The three robbers escaped in a stolen silver coloured Vauxhall Vectra motor car, which had been adapted to fit the ATM in the boot, heading along Surrone Road onto Loanwath Road.

It is understood the forklift was stolen from a nearby farm before the incident.

The ATM is believed to contain a five figure sum of cash.

There were no staff in the building at the time of the robbery but the shop remains closed while the damage is assessed.