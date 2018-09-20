Ruth Davidson challenges rivals to back ‘astonishing’ PM to deliver on Brexit

Ruth Davidson has challenged those in the Tory party who want to oust Theresa May from Number 10 to “put their sharp elbows away” and back her as she battles to deliver an Brexit deal for the UK. The Scottish Conservative leader said Mrs May had “had a setback” in Salzburg after European Council president Donald Tusk said the other 27 European Union members wanted her Chequers proposals to be redrawn.

But she paid tribute to the “remarkable and astonishing” resilience of the Prime Minister, and backed her to reach an agreement that would avoid the UK crashing out of Europe without a deal. Ms Davidson, speaking at an event in Edinburgh organised by The Times Scotland, said she had always “expected people to negotiate hard” as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. She stated: “Of course it is concerning that we are still in a place where it is not clear to everybody what is going to happen and when and how it is going to happen. But I still think there will be a deal “I would really quite like some of my colleagues in Westminster to shut up for a bit. Put their sharp elbows and their personal ambition away and just let the Prime Minister do her job and go into bat for the country and bring home a deal. “That’s what I wish more than anything for the next few weeks and months, genuinely,”

