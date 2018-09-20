SNP fail to recognise ‘hidden’ crime figures, Tories claim

The Conservatives have accused the Scottish Government of failing to recognise “hidden” crime figures. Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Liam Kerr praised the work of violence reduction initiatives which have helped cut recorded violent crime by almost half in a decade. These include the pioneering Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) which treats violence as disease which is preventable, not inevitable, an approach now being copied in a bid to reduce gang violence in London. However, Mr Kerr said: “This is only part of the picture. We have much further to go in making Scotland safer and tackling all forms of crime. “When those in power pat themselves on the back as they quote recorded crime figures as the definitive measures, they fail to recognise the hidden figures.”

Tory Liam Kerr warned the government against violent crime ‘complacency’ Credit: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA

He said the Scottish Crime and Justice Survey (SCJS) shows at least two thirds of crime is going unreported, and victims of violence are more likely to go to A&E than the police. He added SNP crime-counting rules mean assaults which result in a broken nose or loss of consciousness are not classed as violent crimes. Community Safety Minister Ash Denham accepted there were challenges ahead but said: “During the last decade, we have provided the leadership and suport to turn Scotland’s record on violence around.” She pushed Mr Kerr to accept that recorded crime figures, A&E admissions and the SCJS all show a “long-term and sustained decrease in crime”. Mr Kerr said he did not accept this and said to rely on official statistics exclusively is “dangerously complacement and dangerously misleading”.

