Supreme Court nominee’s accuser willing to testify ‘if terms are fair’

A lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault says she is willing to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee next week if they can agree to terms “that are fair and which ensure her safety”.

The email from an attorney for Christine Blasey Ford to committee aides also says that holding the session on Monday is not possible.

Panel chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have said that Monday would be her chance to testify.