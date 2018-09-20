The mother of two who fell victim to Britain's silent epidemic: the growing addiction to prescription painkillers

Think of a drug addict and I'm pretty sure the image in your mind wouldn't be a well-groomed mother of two in a smart house in the suburbs.

You’re also unlikely to think of someone whose addiction was effectively fed for years by her own GPs.

But Nicki Hari fell victim to a silent epidemic in the UK: a growing addiction to prescription painkillers, strong opioids whose names are familiar to all of us. Tramadol, co-codamol, fentanyl and a host of others.

Over the past decade in Britain, prescriptions for these drugs have gone through the roof - up 80% in England alone. We're now among the biggest consumers of opioids in Europe.

And the tragedy and irony is that while the drugs are super-effective for acute emergency pain, in 90% of long-term chronic pain cases, they don't even work.

Nicki's 20-year story of addiction started when she was just 18 with a succession of operations on her knee. With them came multiple prescriptions of opioid painkillers, and little by little she was hooked: the chilled out feeling and the slight numbing of reality just too easy and available in a box of pills.